It’s not surprising that Bungie’s Destiny series has done well. After all, the team behind Halo has tremendous clout and, when combined with the series’ marketing and positive critical reception, it’s easy to see why Destiny has been such a commercial success. But how successful is Destiny? In the United States, it’s the second best-selling first-person shooter franchise since 2014, trailing only the Call of Duty series. This is an enormous feat for Bungie.

October 1st, 2019 is when the next Destiny 2 expansion Shadowkeep. This expansion is the start of a five-year vision for Destiny 2, sending players to the moon and adding new missions, new PvE and PvP locations, weapons, gear, and a lot more. This will be the first Destiny 2 expansion released since Bungie became an independent developer, after splitting from its publisher Activision in January of 2019.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep launches tomorrow. Since its debut in Sept ’14, Destiny is the #2 best-selling FPS franchise in U.S. dollar sales, trailing only Call of Duty. Destiny is also the 7th overall best-selling franchise in tracked sales in that period. Source: The NPD Group pic.twitter.com/z66MccNp0G — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) September 30, 2019

Destiny is also the seventh best-selling franchise in the U.S. overall since 2014, according to Mat Piscatella of the NPD group.

Now that Bungie is independent, it’ll be interesting to see how Destiny evolves, and how it performs in terms of sales going forward. Bungie has already confirmed that it’s planning to develop other franchises aside from Destiny, as well, targeting at least a 2025 release window for a new IP. Even with all the hurdles over the past years, Bungie’s future looks bright.

