The PlayStation Store closed out one sale yesterday morning, but already has another rolling out. This new set of discounts is far more extensive though, marking down prices on over 100 items on PSN. Called the Games of a Generation sale, the latest promotion begins today and ends on October 15th at 10:00am. (At the time of writing, PSN doesn’t specify which timezone the sale adheres to, so be mindful of the end date in general.)

As the name of the sale suggests, some of this console generation’s biggest titles are receiving discounts. Some of the more notable games are mentioned in the following list. However, the sale includes more than 100 games, game bundles, and DLC packages, and add-ons.

A Way Out — Sale Price: $17.99; Regular Price: $29.99

Bloodborne — Sale Price: $11.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters — Sale price: $11.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Blood & Truth (PSVR) — Sale Price: $24.74; Regular Price: $39.99

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe — Sale Price: $39.99; Regular Price: $99.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — Sale Price: $19.99; Regular Price: $39.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Sale Price: $29.99; Regular Price: $39.99

Days Gone — Sale Price: $41.99; Regular Price: $59.99

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — Sale Price: $20.09; Regular Price: $29.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition – GOTY Edition — Sale Price: $9.99; Regular Price: $39.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition — Sale Price: $38.49; Regular Price: $109.99

Everybody’s Golf — Sale Price: $14.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Everybody’s Golf VR (PSVR) — Sale Price: $20.99; Regular Price: $29.99

Farpoint (PSVR) — Sale Price: $11.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Fe — Sale Price: $4.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Firewall Zero Hour (PSVR) — Sale Price: $11.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Flower (PS4, PS3, Vita) — Sale Price: $3.49; Regular Price: $6.99

God of War III Remastered — Sale Price: $14.99; Regular Price: $19.99

GTA V: Premium Online Edition — Sale Price: $14.99; Regular Price: $29.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — Sale Price: $14.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Jak and Daxter Bundle — Sale Price: $14.79; Regular Price: $39.99

Jump Force — Sale Price: $23.99; Regular Price: $59.99

Kingdom Hearts III — Sale Price: $35.99; Regular Price: $59.99

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — Sale Price: $23.99: Regular Price: $39.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: GOTY Edition — Sale Price: $31.99; Regular Price: $39.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps (DLC) — Sale Price: $14.99; Regular Price: $24.99

No Man’s Sky — Sale Price: $24.99; Regular Price: $39.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 — Sale Price: $35.99; Regular Price: $59.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider — Sale Price: $19.79; Regular Price: $59.99

Soulcalibur VI — Sale Price: $17.99; Regular Price: $59.99

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle — Sale Price: $41.24; Regular Price: $74.99

The Last Guardian — Sale Price: $14.99; Regular Price: $19.99

The Sims 4 — Sale Price: $15.99; Regular Price: $39.99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — Sale Price: $12.99; Regular Price $19.99

Unravel Two — Sale Price: $4.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Until Dawn — Sale Price $14.99; Regular Price: $19.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PSVR) — Sale Price: $8.99; Regular Price: $14.99

WipEout Omega Collection — Sale Price: $14.99; Regular Price: $19.99

As you can see, it’s quite the collection of games currently on sale. Again, not everything is listed. Myriad titles have multiple editions on sale, such as Red Dead 2, GTA V, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Jump Force. Other sale items not mentioned in the above list include individual DLC releases, such as those for Marvel’s Spider-Man. Nearly half a page of the Games of a Generation collection on PSN is filled with MLB The Show 19 Stubs, while Monster Hunter World DLC packs take up the other half. Suffice it to say, gamers of all tastes have something to choose from.

[Source: PlayStation Store]