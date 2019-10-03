Stranded Sails: Explorers of the Cursed Islands remains on track for its previously promised October 2019 release date. Publishers Merge Games and Rokapublish have announced the open-world farming adventure game will land on October 17th. PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One players will be able to purchase a copy of the Lemonbomb Entertainment-developed experience for $24.99.

Inspired by experiences such as Harvest Moon, My Time at Portia, and The Legend of Zelda, Stranded Sails is bound to draw the attention of many a gamer. To learn more about what the Lemonbomb Entertainment game has to offer, check out the most recently released gameplay trailer below:

In this farming adventure, players will find themselves ship-wrecked on an archipelago. The chain of island harbor far more than the keys of survival, though. Stranded Sails‘ tropical setting is also replete with a world of mysteries, all begging to be uncovered.

Still, survival remains a top priority. The player-character isn’t just looking out for themselves. They also have a crew to watch over, one that requires careful management if the goal of escaping the archipelago is to come to fruition. Players must gather resources, farm, cook, shipbuild, and keep up morale, all while exploring the set of islands.

Not everything will be a cakewalk, though. There are indeed threats that lie hidden on the archipelago, some of which are supernatural in nature. Which shouldn’t be too surprising; the game’s title has “cursed” in it, after all. Taking on the supernatural forces could be worth the extra effort, however. The islands are full of treasure, carefully hidden with untold numbers of valuables tucked inside.

[Source: Merge Games via Gematsu]