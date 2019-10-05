The highly publicized legal spat between former Gearbox Software attorney, Wade Callender, and Chief Executive Officer, Randy Pitchford, has come to an end. Both parties reached an undisclosed agreement and exchanged apologies, with an official statement claiming that Pitchford has been “exonerated.”

For those who need a refresher, Gearbox first sued Callender earlier this year for embezzling company funds. Callendar counter sued and accused Pitchford of taking a $12 million bonus and engaging in lewd conduct. Just a month ago, Callendar filed a motion in the Dallas County district court, accusing Pitchford of contempt.

“Callender believes he can prove that Gearbox, and their lawyers, continue to violate this Court’s order and hide documents,” the motion claimed. “Assuming this to be true, imagine what the quantum is of court ordered production that Gearbox, and their lawyers, are still hiding that Callender does not even know about.”

With the terms of agreement being kept a secret, we’ll never know what the truth is but it’s safe to assume that it’s somewhere in between the claims put forth by both parties. The official dismissal statement reads:

Upon review of all the evidence in the case, it was of the opinion of counsel that the evidence exonerated Randy Pitchford from the allegations against him; all misunderstandings between the parties have been corrected, and apologies were exchanged. Because the parties are mutually bound by confidentiality, no additional statements will be forthcoming.

Callendar, who was Pitchford’s childhood friend before the row, now works for the National Rifle Association.

[Source: Business Insider]