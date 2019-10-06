First announced in December 2018 during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, HypeTrain Digital’s survival action-adventure The Wild Eight is set for release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sometime in early 2020. The announcement comes as the game prepares for launch on Steam following a successful early access period.

Check out a trailer below.

The Wild Eight follows the story of eight survivors who are stranded in Alaska after their plane crashed mysteriously. The team has to find ways to survive the unforgiving wilderness while trying to figure out what happened.

The game can be played solo or with friends via co-op multiplayer.

An official description is as follows:

In The Wild Eight, always be on the move — it is your only way to survive and find out what happened with this mysterious place. It is a challenging and fun game designed for both teamwork multiplayer and an immersive single-player experience. Key Features Explore and Survive – Embark on the adventure into the ruthless arctic wilderness and uncover truth behind a mysterious plane crash that left its surviving passengers to die. Cooperate – Join with other players online (up to 8 players in one party) or begin the dangerous journey on your own. Hunt or Be Hunted – Gather resources, craft and improve your equipment at the camping site, escape blizzards and fight deadly beasts that lurk in the woods. Loot – Find the uncanny anomalies, strange laboratories and abandoned facilities, full of useful loot and even something out of this world.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.