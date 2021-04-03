Breathedge is an ironic outer space survival-adventure that is due to be released on PlayStation 4 next week. While players investigate the cause of their sudden spaceship crash, they’ll have an immortal and rather evil-looking chicken for company, but will they be able to survive a deadly conspiracy?

Of course, this isn’t just any old spaceship crash. A guy known only as Man was part of a massive space hearse called Unnamed, which was taking his grandpa’s coffin to his galactic funeral. His grandpa was a prominent engineer involved in a universal conspiracy, events to lead to the spaceship crashing and leaving a trail of debris, coffins, and dead passengers. As potentially the only human survivor, Man and his immortal chicken must unravel this conspiracy, save a princess, and travel around the world while doing so. At least I’m assuming the chicken has more of a purpose than to lay ice cubes whenever Man wants a cold drink.

Surviving the crash is just the first of Man’s problems. The many ways to die include suffocation, freezing, incineration, electrocution, depression, radiation poisoning, and blunt trauma that may or may not involve coffin robots. To avoid those, he must use a magical artifact known as electrical tape to create new items, including weapons and a mode of transport.

Eventually he needs to build a new space station complete with oxygen and electricity. He can then furnish it with all of the junk collected from the surrounding area, including solar panels and hamster farms. He can also upgrade his spacesuit to cope with increasing levels of danger, something totally advised if he ever wants to find his way home. There also seems to be some interesting uses for dead passengers in the following trailer.

Redruins Softworks’ debut game Breathedge will be arriving on PlayStation 4 on April 6. The game will be published by HypeTrain Digital, whose previous releases include Police Stories and The Wild Eight.