CD Projekt RED previously confirmed it has gameplay options in place for folks who want to play Cyberpunk 2077 in a cleaner fashion. For instance, players looking to beat the game without killing will be able to do so. However, there are limits to just how pure of a playthrough the gameplay options will afford those looking for certain types of challenges. Cyberpunk 2077’s Facebook account has revealed that completing the game without cyberware won’t be possible.

A fan sent the title’s official Facebook page a private message asking about the potential of a purist playthrough. The account’s response verified that no such option will be available. “You cannot finish the game as a purist, as some cyberware will be installed via quest[s],” reads the reply.

To be fair, the basis of the question is somewhat misleading. The fan who reached out to the Cyberpunk 2077 account made mention of purist playthroughs in Deus Ex: Human Revolution, because of the “Factory Zero” trophy/achievement. Yet, this trophy is in no way connected to the original release’s main story. Players instead earn the trophy in Missing Link if they complete the DLC without unlocking any of Adam’s augmentations. (Note: Deus Ex: HR’s Director’s Cut requires this trophy to be earned for the Platinum.)

With this in mind, it’s not too surprising to learn Cyberpunk 2077 will require players to at least use story-mandated cyberware. Perhaps like Deus Ex: HR, though, CD Projekt will later release story DLC that provides such a challenge to players who desire it.

A few weeks ago, CD Projekt developers announced Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed have post-launch DLC. Akin to The Witcher 3, some of the additional content will be paid, while the studio also plans to offer other DLC free of charge. Multiplayer counts as part of the studio’s post-release plans as well, though specific details are presently unknown.

[Source: Imgur via SegmentNext]