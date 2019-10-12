John Mamais, head of CD Projekt RED’s Krakow office, has said that adding microtransactions to a game after launch is a “bad idea” but he understands why companies are tempted to make that decision.

Speaking to GameSpot during PAX Australia 2019, Mamais said:

I think it’s a bad idea to do microtransactions after you release a game. It seems like it’s very profitable, though. It’s probably a hard decision for the guy that runs the business to decide if we should do it or not. But if everyone hates it, why would we do something like that and lose the goodwill of our customers?

When asked about CD Projekt RED’s post-release plans for Cyberpunk 2077, Mamais hinted that the studio might do something similar to The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s post-launch DLC but stopped short of confirming anything.

[The Witcher III’s free DLC with paid expansions] was a good model for us; it worked pretty well for The Witcher III. I don’t see why we wouldn’t try to replicate that model with Cyberpunk 2077. We’re not talking about that yet, but it seems like that would be the smart way to go.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Despite the game’s ambitious nature, Mamais revealed that CD Projekt RED is confident about hitting the release date.

[Source: GameSpot]

