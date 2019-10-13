At PAX Australia 2019, CD Projekt RED showed off an hour of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, which showcased two abilities in more detail: Demon Software and Nano Wire.

GameSpot was in attendance when the behind-closed-door demo was shown off and reported that Demon Software allows V to make enemies attack themselves. In the footage, V targeted an enemy’s arm, which then became possessed and attacked the rest of the body.

The Nano Wire, which we’ve previously heard allows V to hack or connect with other characters in Night City, can also be used to slash enemies.

At the moment, we don’t know when CD Projekt RED will show this demo off to the public but we’ll keep our readers posted.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news from PAX Australia, CD Projekt RED’s Krakow office boss John Mamais told GameSpot that he doesn’t think the game will face censorship issues in Australia.

I was [concerned] because I know Australia has issues with drugs and the other thing is sexualised violence–those are the two things that can kill your product. But I’ve been looking into it [over] the last couple of days. It seems like we’re safe. You don’t get rewarded for [using] drugs as far as I know in the game. The player doesn’t do any kind of sexualised violence at all where it’s really tasteless; we wouldn’t do anything like that.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

