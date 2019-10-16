The PlayStation Store just got a lot spookier, thanks to the latest Halloween-themed sale, featuring a ton of festive games available for a discount. You’ll find games new and old with great prices, like the recent The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Devil May Cry 5, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and a lot more. These deals will last until November 1, 2019.

As a side note, don’t forget to pick up a wide variety of PSVR games as part of the PSVR Anniversary Sale going on right now. This is in honor of the headset’s third birthday.

The full list of discounted PS4 games can be found below. Special thanks to Redditor andvarix for the list:

A Plague Tale: Innocence $29.99 40%

Agony $9.99 75%

Alien: Isolation $11.99 60%

Alien: Isolation – THE COLLECTION $15.99 60%

Badass Santa Bundle $4.99 50%

Batman: Arkham Collection $17.99 70%

Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1 $2.49 50%

Batman: The Telltale Series – Episode 1: Realm of Shadows $2.49 50%

BioShock: The Collection $14.99 75%

Black Mirror $5.99 85%

Blood Bowl 2 – Team Pack $10.04 33%

Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition $8.09 73%

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion $10.04 33%

Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack $17.99 40%

Bound by Flame™ $3.99 80%

BUTCHER – Special Edition Bundle $8.44 35%

Call of Cthulhu® $11.99 70%

Call of Duty® Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles $14.99 50%

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe $49.99 50%

Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition $29.99 50%

Cardboard Knight Uniform Bundle $2.49 50%

Claire: Extended Cut $2.99 80%

Commando Chicken Bundle $2.49 50%

D.A.R. Assault Bundle $2.49 50%

DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin $9.99 75%

DARK SOULS™ III $14.99 75%

DARK SOULS™ III – Deluxe Edition $21.24 75%

DARK SOULS™ III – Season Pass $12.49 50%

Dark Souls™ III: Ashes of Ariandel™ $7.49 50%

Dark Souls™ III: The Ringed City™ $7.49 50%

DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED $19.99 50%

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition $5.99 80%

Darksiders III $23.99 60%

Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition $49.99 50%

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition $39.99 50%

Darksiders III Season Pass $9.99 50%

Darksiders Warmastered Edition $3.99 80%

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death $7.99 80%

Darkwood $10.49 30%

Darkwood – Special Edition $11.69 35%

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition $3.99 60%

Daylight™ $2.99 70%

DayZ $34.99 30%

Dead Island Definitive Collection $7.49 75%

Dead Island Definitive Edition $4.99 75%

Dead Island: Retro Revenge $2.99 40%

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition $4.99 75%

Dead Rising $5.99 70%

Dead Rising 2 $5.99 70%

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record $5.99 70%

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package $19.99 50%

Dead Rising Triple Pack $14.87 75%

Deadlight: Director’s Cut $3.74 75%

Desert Child $8.03 33%

Destroy All Humans! $2.99 85%

Destroy All Humans! 2 $2.99 85%

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $5.99 80%

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition $8.99 80%

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition $7.49 70%

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) $29.99 50%

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs) $34.99 50%

Devil May Cry HD Collection $17.99 40%

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle $24.74 45%

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer $7.49 50%

Dishonored 2 $19.99 50%

Dishonored® Definitive Edition $9.99 50%

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ $14.99 50%

Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ Deluxe Bundle $29.99 50%

Dishonored®: The Complete Collection $39.99 50%

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition $35.99 40% $29.99 50%

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition $13.99 65%

DOOM $9.99 50%

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle $23.09 67%

Doughlings: Invasion $7.49 25%

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $14.99 50%

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour $4.99 75%

Effie $12.99 35%

Etherborn $13.59 20%

Fallout 4 $11.99 60%

FALLOUT 4 – Automatron $5.99 40%

Fallout 4 – Season Pass $29.99 40%

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop $2.99 40%

Fallout 4: Far Harbor $14.99 40%

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $23.99 60%

Fallout 4: Nuka-World $11.99 40%

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop $2.99 40%

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop $2.99 40%

Fallout 76 $23.99 40%

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition $29.99 50%

Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack $11.99 40%

[PROTOTYPE™] $5.99 80%

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted $20.99 30%

Friday the 13th: The Game $9.99 50%

Get Even $7.49 75%

Ghostbusters™ Premium $4.99 50%

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut $2.99 80%

Hazmat Suit Bundle $2.49 50%

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection $20.99 65%

HITMAN™ – Game of the Year Edition $17.99 70%

HITMAN™ 2 $20.99 65%

HITMAN™ 2 – Expansion Pass $13.99 65%

HITMAN™ 2 – Gold Edition $34.99 65%

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition $8.99 40%

Home – A Unique Horror Adventure $2.49 50%

Home Sweet Home $20.99 30%

Horzine Mark 7 Suit Bundle $2.49 50%

Horzine Supply Crate Key $1.24 50%

KF2: Clot Backpack Bundle $2.49 50%

Killing Floor 2 $14.99 50%

Killing Floor 2: Cyberpunk Outfit Bundle $2.49 50%

Killing Floor 2: Headshot FX Bundle 1 $3.99 50%

Killing Floor 2: Headshot FX Bundle 2 $3.99 50%

Killing Floor: Double Feature $19.99 50%

Kingdom: New Lands $4.49 70%

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $3.99 80%

Lara Croft GO $2.49 75%

Life is Strange 2 – Episode 1 $2.79 65%

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season $23.99 40%

Life is Strange Complete Season $3.99 80%

Life Is Strange Episode 2 $0.99 80%

Life Is Strange Episode 3 $0.99 80%

Life Is Strange Episode 4 $0.99 80%

Life Is Strange Episode 5 $0.99 80%

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season $5.09 70%

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition $7.49 70%

Little Nightmares $4.99 75%

Little Nightmares Complete Edition $7.49 75%

London Bobby Briar Uniform Bundle $2.49 50%

Manhunt $8.99 40%

Metro Exodus $29.99 50%

Metro Exodus Gold Edition $39.94 53%

Mordheim: City of the Damned $8.99 70%

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack $10.04 33%

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition $13.99 65%

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Undead $6.69 33%

Mordheim: City of the Damned – Witch Hunters $6.69 33%

Mortal Kombat 11 $35.99 40%

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack $23.99 40%

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition $53.99 40%

Mr. Foster Classic Uniform Bundle $2.49 50%

Mrs. Foster $4.99 50%

MURDERED: SOUL SUSPECT™ ‘ $1.99 90%

Necropolis $7.49 75%

Nights of Azure $23.99 60%

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon $29.99 50%

Outlast $4.99 75%

Outlast 2 $7.49 75%

Outlast Whistleblower $2.24 75%

Oxenfree $6.99 30%

Pajama Bundle $2.49 50%

Perception: Remastered $4.99 75%

Prey $14.99 50%

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle $32.49 50%

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition $19.99 50%

Prey: Mooncrash $11.99 40%

Prototype® Biohazard Bundle $9.99 80%

Prototype®2 $7.99 80%

RAGE 2 $29.99 50%

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition $39.99 50%

Remothered: Tormented Fathers $11.99 60%

Resident Evil $7.99 60%

Resident Evil 0 $7.99 60%

RESIDENT EVIL 2 $29.99 50%

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition $34.99 50%

resident evil 4 $7.99 60%

RESIDENT EVIL 5 $7.99 60%

Resident Evil 6 $7.99 60%

RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS $7.99 60%

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle $15.99 60%

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition $9.89 67%

Resident Evil Triple Pack $23.79 60%

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle $15.99 60%

RGX: Showdown $4.99 50%

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $8.99 85%

Space Hulk Bundle $14.99 70%

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition $9.99 75%

Space Hulk: Tactics $8.99 70%

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax $2.99 70%

Stranger Things 3: The Game $9.99 50%

Styx: Shards of Darkness $6.79 66%

Subnautica $19.49 35%

Tanaka Biker Uniform Bundle $2.49 50%

The Blackout Club $23.99 20%

The Council – Complete Season $7.49 75%

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan $20.99 30%

The Evil Within $9.99 50%

The Evil Within Digital Bundle $14.99 50%

The Evil Within® 2 $19.79 67%

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Chapter 5: The Tomb $4.89 30%

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series $22.49 25%

THE FOREST $12.99 35%

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 $14.99 40%

The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Season Pass $3.99 50%

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor $9.99 50%

The Persistence $14.99 50%

The Sinking City $41.99 30%

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition $52.49 30%

The Technomancer $6.79 66%

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series $34.99 30%

The Wolf Among Us $7.49 50%

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $5.99 80%

Toukiden: Kiwami $29.99 50%

Transference $9.99 60%

Umbrella Corps $4.99 75%

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition $6.24 75%

Vampyr $14.99 75%

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr $14.99 75%

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Deluxe edition $16.24 75%

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Imperium edition $19.99 75%

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Season pass $7.49 75%

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 $9.99 75%

Warhammer Chaosbane $41.99 30%

Warhammer Chaosbane Deluxe Edition $45.49 30%

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition $51.99 35%

Warhammer: Chaosbane Season Pass $13.99 30%

Wasteland Bundle $2.49 50%

We Happy Few $29.99 50%

We Happy Few – Lightbearer $3.99 50%

We Happy Few – Roger & James in They Came From Below $3.99 50%

We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition $39.99 50%

We Happy Few Season Pass $9.99 50%

Whispering Willows (Game and Theme) $3.74 70%

Wolfenstein: The New Order $9.99 50%

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood $9.99 50%

Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition $19.99 50%

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ $19.79 67%

Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™ Digital Deluxe Edition $39.99 50%

Wolfenstein®: The Two-Pack $14.99 50%

World War Z $19.99 50%

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning $29.99 50%

ZOMBI $3.99 80%

[Source: PS Store]