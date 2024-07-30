PS Store Summer Sale Refresh Adds New Games

The PS Store Summer Sale is happening now, and Sony just refreshed the promotion with new deals. Fans can save up to 75% on almost 2,000 items, including games, bundles, and DLC. The refresh includes several popular PS5 games on sale until August 14, though some new additions stand out.

What are the new deals in Sony’s PS Store Summer Sale?

2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was nominated for numerous accolades and won Action Game of the Year at the DICE Awards. Fans can save 25% on the PS5 exclusive game’s Digital Deluxe Edition, lowering the price from $80 to $60. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2’s standard edition is 29% off during the Summer Sale, lowering the price from $70 to just under $50. Those who haven’t played the first game can save 63% on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition. At only $14.79, it’s actually cheaper than the standard edition is right now.

Spider-Man 2 isn’t the only award-winning PS5 game in the PS Store Summer Sale refresh. Baldur’s Gate 3 won a slew of accolades, including multiple Game of the Year awards. The D&D RPG is 20% off, letting fans grab the standard edition for $56 and the Digital Deluxe Edition for $64. Anyone who wants to see where it all began can grab Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition for $15, a 70% discount.

Meanwhile, wrestling fans can enter the ring by saving 50% on the WWE 2K24 Cross-Gen Edition. This lowers the price from $70 to $35, while the standard PS5 edition is available for $30 from the PS Store Summer Sale. The Deluxe Edition is also 40% off on Sony’s storefront, dropping the price from $100 to $60.

Finally, Sony’s refresh adds Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition to the PS Store’s Summer Sale. The Deluxe Edition is 50% off, dropping the price from $90 to $45. Meanwhile, the standard edition is 55% off, and the Deluxe Upgrade is 25% off. PS5 gamers can also complete their collection with 50% off Fallen Order Deluxe Edition or 75% off the standard edition.