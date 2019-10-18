Ubisoft’s action fighting game For Honor has just gotten a free Halloween event called “Fangs of the Otherworld.” The event adds a new game mode, Halloween-themed loot, and more executions, giving players a reason to jump back into the fight. Keep in mind, this is a limited-time event that will only run until November 1, 2019.

A new, limited-time game mode called Spooky Slashers will be added, in which players must capture zones to help defeat strange creatures. This variation of Dominion will reward you with a boost when you capture zones, allowing you to defeat your enemies more easily. Aside from that, look out for some spooky Battle Outfits, along with a chance to receive exclusive rewards by taking part in the Faction Race Order. Not only that, but you’ll be able to customize your character with scary effects, haunting weapons, and Illustrious Outfits as part of “Fangs of the Otherworld.” Plus, don’t forget to experiment with the game’s new executions for good measure.

This event is part of For Honor’s Year 3, Season 3 “Hulda,” which introduced Jormungandr as the game’s 25th playable character. And, from the look of things, the content doesn’t seem to be slowing down as we enter Year 4 of the action fighter. This generation especially, Ubisoft has been extra supportive of its live-service games, bringing content to them for years after launch. The support has garnered the company much success, as evidenced by the millions of players across its games. In fact, For Honor has reached an impressive 20 million players in less than four years.

