If you’re a PlayStation 4 user based in Europe or North America, you can now begin preloading your digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In Japan and rest of Asia, preloading will become available on Sunday, October 20th (midnight local time).

Early reports suggest that those who intend to purchase Modern Warfare physically on either the PS4 or Xbox One will have to download an update that’s north of 40 GB. We can’t verify this information yet so take it with a grain of salt but more often than not, these reports tend to be accurate because street dates are broken and players get their hands on the game ahead of any official confirmation.

For those who missed it, Infinity Ward is ditching loot boxes in favor of a battle pass, which we’ve detailed in our previous coverage. However, the battle pass won’t be available at launch because the developer is “focused on making the day-one experience awesome.” “It’s important to us that everyone who is playing Modern Warfare has the chance to work their way through the new game and unlock all the rewards that are waiting for you. We expect to launch this system for Modern Warfare later this year,” explained Infinity Ward.

More information on how the in-game economy works will be shared in due course.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be out worldwide on October 25th.

[Source: Activision]

