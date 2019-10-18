Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be out on October 25, 2019, and we finally know how the game’s post-launch content will work. Many fans will be pleased to know that it will be totally ditching the loot box system, with what may be a more consumer friendly plan in place. Activision and Infinity Ward will be updating the game with a Battle Pass system, much like many live-service games like Fortnite. There will be no Season Pass, or DLC map packs in place either, in attempts to keep the community on the same page.

All content that has an impact on the game-balance can be unlocked by simply playing, hopefully eliminating a pay-to-win situation. The new Battle Pass system will let players see the content they’re buying ahead of time, without the risk of randomization. Each season will have new content for you to enjoy, with various rewards to unlock, based on in-game progression.

Best of all, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive both free and paid content as part of its Battle Pass system, with various cosmetics, weapons, and attachments to unlock. With the game’s inclusion of cross-play support, a healthy mix of free and paid content, and the shift to what will hopefully be a more consumer friendly in-game economy, Infinity Ward may be trying to keep players in mind with this latest installment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be released on October 25, 2019. You can preorder it from Amazon here.

What do you think of the new approach to post-launch content? Do you like the idea of a Battle Pass instead of loot boxes? Let us know!

[Source: Activision Blog]

