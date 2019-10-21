A ton of MLB The Show 20 news has dropped today, and it seems that San Diego Studio will be hitting this one out of the park in a few months on March 17, 2020. Aside from the game’s official release date, Javier “El Mago” Báez has been revealed as the game’s cover athlete, three special editions have been shown off, and a slew of preorder bonuses will be available. After all, Sony usually tends to make a big deal about each release.

For starters, each version of MLB The Show 20 will feature Javier “El Mago” Báez as the cover star, who is well-deserving of his nickname. “El Mago” is Spanish for “the magician,” and he’s known for doing things like unintentionally throwing his bat at a pitch and having it hit, resulting in him getting on base. (That happened earlier this year at an April 2019 game against The Pirates.)

There will also be four editions of the game to choose from, which are listed below:

Standard Edition – $59.99

Standard Edition game

DLC: Gold Choice Pack

MVP Edition – $79.99

Early access (4 days)

MVP Edition Steelbook (physical only)

Double Dailies

30 Team Avatars

1 Diamond Variety Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

10 The Show Packs

10,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 20

Digital Deluxe Edition – $99.99

Early access (4 days)

Double Dailies

30 Team Avatars

2 Diamond Variety Packs

5 Gold Choice Packs

20 The Show Packs

25,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 20

Anniversary Edition – $99.99 (Exclusive to GameStop/EB Games)

Early access (4 days)

MVP Edition Steelbook

MLB The Show New Era 9Fifty Hat

Double Dailies

30 Team Avatars

1 Diamond Variety Packs

2 Gold Choice Packs

20 The Show Packs

25,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 20

1 Diamond Dynasty MLB The Show New Era 9Fifty Hat (Digital)

Additional Preorder Bonuses

All Editions: 1 Gold Choice Pack

PS Store Exclusive: Javy Baez Flashback Card for MLB The Show 19, 5,000 Stubs for MLB The Show 20

GameStop Exclusive: 1 Gear-Up Pack

Phew, that’s a lot of stuff. Which makes sense, given this is one of Sony’s best-selling franchises. Will you be picking up a copy of MLB The Show 20 when it releases next spring? What do you think of all the special editions? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]