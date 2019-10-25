Seeking to combine turn-based strategy and card games is a pretty solid goal, and it’s one Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is trying to tackle. If that sounds like a combination you’re into, then you’re going to want to pay attention. Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars has a release window of spring 2020. While pre-orders aren’t available yet, once they are you can get a few bonuses for grabbing the game. You’ll get access to the digital soundtrack and also a free copy of the Fangs & Bones DLC. While what exactly this DLC will include hasn’t been announced yet, the image implies you’ll get two new cards that allow you to recruit either a werewolf or a skeleton warrior to your army.

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars sees you taking control of one of three different vampire factions while playing as one of four different vampire lords. Each lord and faction has different decks, and you can combine them to customize your army a little. Every turn you can move your units around, and they’ll earn experience that allows them to become stronger and fight opponents. At the current time, only two of the three factions have been revealed. One is the Dracul faction, which is sort of your classic vampire tropes complete with a leader named Vlad. The other is the more monstrous Nosfernus faction, which requires constantly killing people to stay alive. (Obviously each being an allusion to Dracula and Nosferatu respectively.)

If all of this sounds really interesting to you, we got a chance to check out Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars at E3 this year and you can read our preview piece on the game. It’s being published by Kalypso Media, who is probably best known for publishing the Tropico series but has also put out several other games, such as last year’s action RPG, Shadows: Awakening.