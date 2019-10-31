Apex Legends has received a lot of praise thanks to its mixture of battle royale with hero shooters, letting teams of three coordinate to take the top spot. Next month, starting on November 5, 2019, the highly-requested Duos mode will be coming to the battle royale, letting groups of two players compete against one another to claim victory. This news comes on the heels of the shooter reaching a staggering 70 million players in less than a year on the market. Since its stealth release in February 2019, Apex Legends has garnered a lot of attention, with developer Respawn Entertainment continuing to support it with events and updates.

The success of Apex Legends can’t be overstated, so much so, that publisher EA is doubling down on the competitive shooter in 2020, prioritizing its development throughout the year. With that in mind, it’s unclear when or if we’ll see another Titanfall game, though Apex Legends is technically a part of that same universe. Titanfall might be back someday, but considering Apex has at least a 10-year vision planned, Respawn’s resources might be tied up for the foreseeable future.

Starting next week, for a limited time, it takes . Dive in to Duos 11/5. pic.twitter.com/uJkk7txcNE — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 30, 2019

Apex Legends is primarily designed to focus on squads of three, with the map and character capabilities being structured to support trios. Back in August, the game saw a limited-time Solos mode, letting players fight to the top all alone.

And in the meantime, you can still play Apex Legends‘ spooky Halloween event called Fight or Fright, which adds new festive skins, a limited-time game mode, and a number of other cosmetics and aesthetic changes to celebrate the spooky season. It ends on November 5th just as Duos goes live.

Will you be trying out Apex Legends’ Duos when it launches?

[Source: Twitter via The Verge]