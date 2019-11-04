After the surprising announcement that Yakuza: Like a Dragon would feature turn-based combat, many were curious how it would work in practice. Thanks to an upcoming PS4 demo, you’ll get a chance to try out the new game for yourself soon. It’s currently unknown when we’ll be able to get our hands on the demo, but we at least know it’s coming. Turn-based combat is a stark contrast to the long-running series’ realtime beat em’ up combat.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is said to be a “complete reimagining” of the series, which will coincide with the franchise’s 15th anniversary. It will also send you to a new area in Japan never before seen in the series. And you won’t be playing as series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon, either. Instead, you’ll play as Ichiban Kasuga, a brand new character who is much more outspoken than Kiryu. You can check out Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s six-minute announcement trailer below:

In the meantime, you can dive back into the Yakuza 3 and Yakuza 4 remasters on PS4 if you’re looking for something to hold you over. A Yakuza 5 remaster is also inbound and will release for Western PS4s on February 11, 2020.

Japanese players will be able to get their hands on Yakuza: Like a Dragon on January 16, 2020. A Western release date is still unknown, but we’ll keep you informed about its release schedule as more information becomes available.

Are you excited about Yakuza: Like a Dragon? Will you be checking out its new turn-based combat when the demo releases?

[Source: Gematsu]