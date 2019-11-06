The brutal Metroidvania from developer The Game Kitchen, Blasphemous, has been leading players down a dark and punishing path for a couple of months now. Thanks to Limited Run Games, however, the horror isn’t over just yet. On November 15th, preorders will go live for physical and special editions on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. At present, it doesn’t appear a price for the standard edition has been listed online. However, the Collector’s Edition will cost $79.99.

The Game Kitchen and publisher Team17 announced the news in the following Twitter post:

Blessing comes in the form of #Blasphemous physical editions for #NintendoSwitch and #PS4 from @LimitedRunGames. Collectors and standard versions are available to pre-order from November 15th – copies will be limited! pic.twitter.com/wu2qSdeatp — Blasphemous (@BlasphemousGame) November 4, 2019

Blasphemous‘ Collector’s Edition from Limited Run games will include all of the following:

Copy of Blasphemous

Original Soundtrack

Double-Sided poster

Metal Pin

Fine Art Print

The Art of Blasphemous Art Book

5-inch Mea Culpa Statue

An image of the standard version’s packaging features below:

Blasphemous drops players into a brutal action-platformer, wherein the protagonist, The Penitent One, finds themselves trapped in a cycle of death and rebirth. The Penitent One may have survived the Silent Sorrow massacre, but more grim horrors await. Ultimately, it’s up to the player to save the world from the anguish that plagues it.

Steeped in Catholicism, Blasphemous is a compelling, horror-filled experience that launched to generally positive reviews. At the very least, its narrative core has fostered interesting discourse.

Be sure to check LimitedRunGames.com on November 15th for preorders.

[Source: Blasphemous Game on Twitter]