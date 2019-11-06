United Kingdom and Hong Kong-based collectible manufacturer First 4 Figures will launch its Psycho Mantis statue in the United States next year. This is according to an Amazon listing, which has the Metal Gear Solid figure slated for a May 27, 2020 release date. Preorders are currently live for the statue, boasting a $575 price tag. In addition, First 4 Figures has the product available to preorder on its website, along with a few special editions of the figure. There it costs $525, but it remains to be seen what the shipment costs may entail.

The Psycho Mantis figure itself is an incredibly detailed behemoth. It stands 26 inches tall and features a base that depicts a scene straight out of a Metal Gear Solid entry, according to the product listing. In addition, buyers should also expect the statue to come with a card of authentication.

Check out a few pictures of the masked Psycho Mantis statue in the image gallery below. However, it’s worth noting that these photos are of a prototype. The final look of the collectible itself is subject to change, per First 4 Figures’ website listing.

MGS Psycho Mantis Statue from First 4 Figures Will Hit the US Next Year WATCH GALLERY

Having debuted in 1998’s Metal Gear Solid, Psycho Mantis serves as one of the long-running franchise’s better known big bads. He fashions himself as the world’s most powerful psychokinetic and telepath, due in large part to his remarkable array of psycho abilities. A couple of the character’s powers include the ability to induce hallucinations and manipulate the minds of others. Suffice it to say, Psycho Mantis is quite the formidable foe.

[Source: Amazon]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.