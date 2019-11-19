Almost a year ago Microids published Asterix & Obelix XXL 2, a remaster of a classic PlayStation 2 platformer that only ever saw release in Europe. At the time they also announced they were working on a sequel that would come out sometime in 2019. It seems they’ve decided that day is Thursday, as Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir will be launching on November 21st, 2019.

Based on a French comic series, Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 sees the Gaul duo living in the last town free of Roman rule. After the village druid receives a mysterious letter warning him of approaching danger, he gives the two access to a giant magic rock known as the Crystal Mehir. This isn’t just any rock, as it allows whoever is holding it to cast stone, ice, fire, and magnetic magic. The team will have to solve various platforming challenges while beating up an army of Romans along the way. For the first time in the series, the game will be fully playable in co-op, something that makes sense considering there’s always two characters.

There will also be a couple special editions of Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 available with various goodies. The limited edition will come with a pairof Asterix and Obelix miniature figures for you to show off. The collector’s edition comes with a 15cm figurine of Obelix and his dog Dogmatix along with a pair of DLC costume packs that let the duo dress up as either Vikings or legionaries.

The Asterix & Obelix XXL series isn’t Microids’ only adaption of a French comic book. They also recently released Blacksad: Under the Skin, which was launched on November 14th, 2019 (the exception being if you owned a PlayStation 4 in Europe, where the game was accidentally launched a week early without the day one patch). Microids suggested that players wait until the patch was available before playing the game. They also put out a video game based on the French game show Fort Boyard.