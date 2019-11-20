For much of this year, rumors have fueled talk about the next Assassin’s Creed entry. Reportedly titled Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok, the new installment will allegedly center on Vikings. The first round of speculation emerged courtesy of a tease in The Division 2. Subsequent rumors surfaced thanks to a supposed leak via 4Chan. Notably, the latest report covers similar ground. However, a new wrinkle has been added to the equation, suggesting that Ubisoft will unveil Ragnarok in February 2020.

In a Reddit post, an anonymous leaker shared what they supposedly know about 2020’s Assassin’s Creed release. The leak also makes note of the specific event at which Ubisoft will reveal the title–a “PlayStation event” in February. At present, Sony hasn’t confirmed a February event (though speculation points to this being the PS5 reveal, matching when the PS4 was unveiled). As such, this portion of the AC rumor, along with everything else pertaining to it, should be taken with a grain of salt.

The alleged leaker also claimed knowledge of details concerning Ragnarok’s setting and lead character. As previously speculated, the title will take place in Scandinavia and England. However, the reported place in time seems off. According to the Reddit rumor, Ragnarok will use 800 BC as its backdrop. This fails to correlate with past rumors, whose story details purported a setting post 800 AD. It also doesn’t match the historical record; the Viking Age began just before 800 AD. To be fair, though, the Reddit leaker could have merely fallen prey to an easy-to-miss typo.

With regards to the main character, players will have the option to choose between a male and female avatar once again. Named Jora, this character will become an Assassin during the game’s overarching narrative. They’ll embark on a revenge quest that inevitably leads to the First Civilization’s story receiving further exploration.

The Reddit leaker also noted that Brotherhood’s recruitment system will make a return. Additionally set to return are RPG mechanics and naval combat, the former of which will receive deeper implementation.

Akin to AC Odyssey, mythical beings will reportedly play a part. Those featured in Ragnarok are likely to include Odin and Loki. This part of the rumor aligns with 4Chan speculation from earlier in the year, which hinted at players having the option to travel to other realms such as Jotunheim and interface with Yggdrasil.

As always, no one should take the above rumors at face value.

[Source: Reddit via Wccftech]