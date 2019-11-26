Don’t finalize your Black Friday shopping plans just yet. There are a few items from the PlayStation Gear Store you may want to add to the list. On the EU PlayStation Gear Store, Black Friday sales are currently underway, knocking up to 60 percent off of various types of merchandise. Clothes, figurines, accessories, and other kinds of collectibles all count as part of the sale while supplies last. Hopefully, similar Black Friday deals will make their way to the store’s US counterpart. However, at the time of writing, the online storefront doesn’t reflect as much in the way of deals.

The deals seem plentiful. Nearly three dozen shirts are receiving markdowns, for instance. Some are PlayStation-centric, featuring the PS branding and the iconic PlayStation symbols, others are for PlayStation-exclusive games, while several more are for other big-name third-party franchises, such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Resident Evil. Quite a few t-shirts are available at more than half off their regular price. A few Mass Effect, Overwatch, and God of War shirts now cost £4.99, as opposed to the typical £14.99 price point.

Collectibles get plenty of love in the Black Friday deals, as well. The Witcher 3’s Geralt in the Bath statue is presently on sale for £46.99, about £18 off its regular price. The costs for couple of Crash Bandicoot figures have been slashed, too. Several framed prints are also on sale, with prices as low as £4.49 for a handful of God of War framed prints.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a good merchandise sale without accessories receiving price cuts. Wallets, hats, and keyrings are all receiving pretty decent discounts. The same goes for items such as backpacks and bags. Whatever you fancy, the PlayStation Store’s probably got you covered, in the EU at least. We’ll see if those same deals come to the NA storefront.

[Source: PlayStation Gear Store]