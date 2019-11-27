No Man’s Sky Beyond launched a few months ago, drastically changing the experience for the better. Still, there were quite a few features the team at Hello Games wanted to implement. Thankfully, Update 2.2 known as Synthesis allows the studio to expand upon the foundation set by Beyond. Players will be able to see this for themselves when Synthesis goes live tomorrow, November 28th.

Serving as No Man’s Sky’s eighth free update, Synthesis will also bring in features specifically suggested by the community. Such a massive update aims to tackle bug fixes, too, while additionally addressing issues that may have surfaced following Beyond’s release.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, No Man’s Sky’s Creative Director, Sean Murray, outlined a handful of the major features Synthesis will introduce. They include the following:

Multiple Multi-Tools: when one Multi-Tool is not enough!

when one Multi-Tool is not enough! Terrain Editor Enhancements: flatten or restore terrain at the press of a button.

flatten or restore terrain at the press of a button. VR Creature Riding: saddle up on your favorite pet in full Virtual Reality.

saddle up on your favorite pet in full Virtual Reality. First Person Exocraft: now available to non-VR and VR players alike.

now available to non-VR and VR players alike. Personal Refiner: refine materials on the go, wherever you are.

refine materials on the go, wherever you are. Multiple Outfits: save a range of custom outfits to quick change into.

save a range of custom outfits to quick change into. VR Photo Mode: see an amazing vista in PS VR? Shoot it and share it.

see an amazing vista in PS VR? Shoot it and share it. Starship Scrapping and Upgrading: trade in unwanted ships for valuable technologies or upgrade them.

trade in unwanted ships for valuable technologies or upgrade them. New Technologies: long-distance inventory management; mid-air jetpack recharging; emergency warping to flee from combat.

long-distance inventory management; mid-air jetpack recharging; emergency warping to flee from combat. New Base Parts: square is good, triangle is better!

square is good, triangle is better! Starship Space Map Enhancements: improved quality and clarity of the visuals.

improved quality and clarity of the visuals. …and much much more!

Murray isn’t kidding about the “much much more” bit, either. On the game’s official website, patch notes for tomorrow’s update are quite extensive. On top of the additions noted above, a ton of quality of life improvements are on the way. The list of “General Bug Fixes” seems lengthy enough to warrant its own separate patch. In short, Hello Games’ ongoing support of No Man’s Sky continues to impress.

[Source: PlayStation Blog, No Man’s Sky]