After days of leaks and speculation, Sony has confirmed PlayStation Plus‘ free game offerings for December. Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross will be free across both the US and EU storefronts for PS Plus members. Needless to say, it is quite the odd pairing. And, of course, the Monster Energy Supercross and Death Stranding jokes are already in full swing.

Titanfall 2 certainly seems the star of the show. Perhaps Respawn Entertainment’s unappreciated first-person shooter will finally begin to receive the love it deserves. In addition to upping the ante in terms of multiplayer, the sequel introduced a story campaign. By all accounts, it’s one that is well worth playing.

Monster Energy Supercross hit stores in early 2018, capturing the intense action of 2017’s Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Though an odd choice for PS Plus, quite a few players may find themselves at least curious about what the experience entails. On top of racing with official riders on official tracks, players can look forward to robust customization options and a track editor. Monster Energy Supercross even features a career mode.

Both titles will become available to PS Plus members next week on December 3rd. For a closer look at each, check out the overview in the video below from PlayStation Access:

As always, an announcement of the upcoming month’s free offerings simultaneously serves as a reminder to download this month’s freebies. Be sure to grab November’s free titles, Nioh and Outlast 2, before December 3rd arrives in the coming days.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]