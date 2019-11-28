Editor’s Letter: Happy Thanksgiving to Our Wonderful Community

Happy Thanksgiving! It’s that time of year to give thanks, and what better way to do that than a cheesy and predictable Editor’s Letter that heaps gratitude on gaming, the community, and our colleagues?

It was seven years ago that I wrote my first piece for PlayStation LifeStyle after being a rabid fan before that. I’d grown up with video games—PlayStation in particular—dominating my life. Seven years later, there are moments that I can’t believe this is what I get to do (a huge thanks to my wife for pushing me and continuing to support me). With that in mind, I want to express my gratitude during this holiday. I am thankful for the PlayStation LifeStyle staff and freelancers past and present. They’ve all taught me so much through the years, and I continue to learn new things while working with them. I’m thankful for the PlayStation LifeStyle community. We do what we do for you. Without the community of PlayStation fans who follow us, we wouldn’t be here.

I’m grateful for all the people I’ve had the opportunity to meet and interact with through this line of work, from members of the community at events like PSX, to the people we work with daily to assist with bringing you coverage of PlayStation games, to the developers and publishers behind the games that we’re so passionate about. The experiences that have led to these interactions are some that I will treasure throughout my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue having these amazing experiences and interacting with great colleagues every day. I’m thankful for the games that allow me to have this passion and keep doing what I do every day. This industry is a wild ride and a product of immense passion, and I’m grateful for that passion. It’s what drives me. It’s why I do what I do, and love what I do.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday PSLS readers, and thank you for being such a crucial part of our site. I hope you’ll continue this journey with us into 2020, next-gen consoles, and beyond. There are big things coming for the future of the gaming industry, and PSLS is going to be along for the ride.

Happy Thanksgiving!