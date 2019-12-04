Mikage, the studio responsible for Criminal Girls X, recently signed a deal with publisher Aksys Games. With this deal, Mikage is set to develop an original project, which will release in North America in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PS5, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The studio also plans to develop and publish a virtual reality version of the unannounced title. At the time of writing, the developer has yet to specify which VR devices the project will utilize.

For now, the unnamed project itself lacks concrete details. That should change by next summer, however. A formal announcement is slated to occur at Anime Expo 2020, during an Aksys Games panel. The event will take place in Los Angeles, California from July 2nd to July 5th.

According to Gematsu, Mikage teased something of this nature in September. Then, the developer had said plans were in place to sign with a major game company to begin work on a strategy RPG, which would be announced in summer 2020. While this unnamed project with Aksys Games certainly sounds similar to the September tease, there’s currently no way of knowing if Mikage is indeed still intent on developing a strategy RPG. It seems likely that such details won’t surface until the title’s announcement next July during Anime Expo.

Mikage LLC is still a relatively new studio, having been founded within the last few years by former Imageepoch CEO, Ryohei Mikage. About three years after the latter company went under in 2015, Mikage started anew with a different firm, his focus centered on developing mobile and browser experiences. Clearly, his horizon widened considerably.

