Video games have evolved to such heights that players from all around the world can gather with one another to experience limited-time events together. And this Saturday, December 14, 2019, Fortnite and Star Wars will partner together to bring you something special. Visit Fortnite’s drive-in theater Risky Reels to check out a clip from the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker film, which is set to release on December 19th, in addition to other surprises that are yet unrevealed. The event starts at 2pm EST. Make sure you arrive on time, so you don’t miss anything.

As revealed during The Game Awards 2019, the show’s host Geoff Keighley will make an appearance during the event, along with Rise of Skywalker’s director J.J. Abrams. Aside from that, new Star Wars skins are available right now, including Rey, Finn, and the Sith Trooper, which are available to purchase now for 1,500 v-bucks (around $15 apiece). And don’t forget to grab the First Order Tie Fighter glider, while you’re at it, which will set you back 1,200 v-bucks.

You can check out a clip from the reveal at The Game Awards 2019 below:

This isn’t the first in-game promotion Fortnite has given us, most notably with its Avenger’s: Endgame crossover earlier this year. It also had a live concert in-game at one point. And Weezer released new tracks early ahead of the Black Album release. Fortnite has consistently found unique ways to keep players coming back with unique events unlike any other, and this upcoming Star Wars event is a testament to that.

Make sure you jump into Fortnite this Saturday to get a look at the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker film. Check out more The Game Awards 2019 announcements tonight.