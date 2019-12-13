Need to do some last-minute shopping? Don’t worry, there are still lots of great sales to take advantage of, like Sony’s new list of holiday deals. These include savings on PS4/PSVR games, PS Plus, and a special console bundle you won’t want to miss. Keep in mind, this sale runs from December 15-28, 2019, so you’ve got some time to make your purchases. These items can be purchased from the official PlayStation Direct store and will provide special discounts for PS Plus members, on top of the sale itself. Or you can check your local retailers for select PlayStation deals, as well.
For starters, a handful of physical PS4 games will be on sale. Those include:
- Days Gone – $19.99 (MSRP), regularly $39.99 (MSRP)
- Death Stranding – $39.99 (MSRP), regularly $59.99 (MSRP)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition – $19.99 (MSRP), regularly $39.99 (MSRP)
In addition, a special PS4 console bundle will be made available for a great price. Better yet, it includes three of the system’s must-own games. The Only On PlayStation PS4 Bundle will retail for $249.99 (MSRP) and include the following:
- 1TB PS4 system
- The Last of Us Remastered
- God of War
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
But maybe you already own a PS4 and the games listed above. That’s okay, because there’s also a deal on a PS Plus membership. The 12-month subscription will be made available for $44.99, a 25% savings from the normal price. Keep in mind, this deal runs from December 20th until January 17th, so stock up for a few years if you plan in staying in the Sony ecosystem.
And finally, the PlayStation Direct website is offering an exclusive deal on games. If you buy two select games you’ll save 30% on your purchase and if you buy three, you’ll get 50% off. The select games are as follows:
PS4
- Bloodborne
- God of War
- God of War III Remastered
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Little Big Planet 3
- MLB The Show 19
- Quantic Dream Collection
- Ratchet & Clank
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
PS VR
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission
- Blood and Truth
- Everybody’s Golf
- Farpoint
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Remember, the PlayStation Direct website is the place to get your gaming needs directly from Sony, without the need for a middle-man retailer. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the PlayStation Store’s The Game Awards sale, if you’d rather go digital for your purchases.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]