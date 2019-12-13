Need to do some last-minute shopping? Don’t worry, there are still lots of great sales to take advantage of, like Sony’s new list of holiday deals. These include savings on PS4/PSVR games, PS Plus, and a special console bundle you won’t want to miss. Keep in mind, this sale runs from December 15-28, 2019, so you’ve got some time to make your purchases. These items can be purchased from the official PlayStation Direct store and will provide special discounts for PS Plus members, on top of the sale itself. Or you can check your local retailers for select PlayStation deals, as well.

For starters, a handful of physical PS4 games will be on sale. Those include:

Days Gone – $19.99 (MSRP), regularly $39.99 (MSRP)

Death Stranding – $39.99 (MSRP), regularly $59.99 (MSRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition – $19.99 (MSRP), regularly $39.99 (MSRP)

In addition, a special PS4 console bundle will be made available for a great price. Better yet, it includes three of the system’s must-own games. The Only On PlayStation PS4 Bundle will retail for $249.99 (MSRP) and include the following:

1TB PS4 system

The Last of Us Remastered

God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

But maybe you already own a PS4 and the games listed above. That’s okay, because there’s also a deal on a PS Plus membership. The 12-month subscription will be made available for $44.99, a 25% savings from the normal price. Keep in mind, this deal runs from December 20th until January 17th, so stock up for a few years if you plan in staying in the Sony ecosystem.

And finally, the PlayStation Direct website is offering an exclusive deal on games. If you buy two select games you’ll save 30% on your purchase and if you buy three, you’ll get 50% off. The select games are as follows:

PS4

Bloodborne

God of War

God of War III Remastered

Gran Turismo Sport

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Little Big Planet 3

MLB The Show 19

Quantic Dream Collection

Ratchet & Clank

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

PS VR

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Blood and Truth

Everybody’s Golf

Farpoint

PlayStation VR Worlds

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Remember, the PlayStation Direct website is the place to get your gaming needs directly from Sony, without the need for a middle-man retailer. Alternatively, you can take advantage of the PlayStation Store’s The Game Awards sale, if you’d rather go digital for your purchases.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]