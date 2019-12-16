Best Multiplayer is a broad category that can cross genres. You have the traditional titles one might think of with multiplayer; shooters like Call of Duty and Borderlands. Then there’s kart racing, and even the non-traditional but quintessential multiplayer of Death Stranding. Lots of games have multiplayer in them these days, but which are the best of the best? Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Multiplayer in 2019.

Best Multiplayer Game 2019 Winner

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Read our review.

Following up on last year’s win for Destiny 2: Forsaken in this same category, it looks like we’ve still got a few Destiny fans on staff willing to send the game to yet another victory. We had a broad variety of votes and nominations in this category this year, showing that everyone loves a little bit of a different multiplayer flavor. Shadowkeep was Bungie’s first foray into expanding Destiny 2 without Activision, and it’s a phenomenal continuation of the multiplayer that won last year’s award. Destiny 2 is a game that’s great, but better played with friends. And Bungie has started to lean into even more of the MMO side of its MMO action-looter-shooter, earning Destiny 2: Shadowkeep our award for the best multiplayer of the year.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

What year is it? A game from 2017 wins our staff vote with its latest expansion, and 2019’s reinvigorating of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the reader’s choice vote as the best multiplayer game. Call of Duty is consistently topping the lists of best-selling games each year, even the more poorly received iterations. Fortunately, Modern Warfare went above and beyond, being both highly-rated and selling extraordinarily well. Apparently, enough of our readers have been enjoying it that it’s taken the top award in our reader’s choice for best multiplayer. Death Stranding was a close second, with many people loving the unique flavor of multiplayer that was central to its narrative and design.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’re just getting started with the winners and we’ll be revealing more all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday December 20.