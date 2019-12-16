Iro Hero, a vertical shoot ’em up heavily inspired by retro titles, will makes its way to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms this week. The staggered release will see the title from developer Artax Games land on December 17th for the PS4 in North American territories. A PS4 launch in Europe, as well as Iro Hero’s worldwide Xbox One launch, is slated for December 18th. Finally, Japan and other Asian territories will receive the title later this week on December 20th.

Get a look at the frenetic action and gorgeous pixel art graphics of Iro Hero in the following PS4 trailer:

Iro Hero takes place across nine different levels. In progressing through each one, players encounter 10 varied enemies, each of which features more than one hundred “different behaviors.” A total of 10 final boss battles round out the experience, all inspired by those often on display in classic arcade titles. In navigating the colorful adventure, unlocking special abilities, which provide both creative and strategic options, serves as the key to unleashing final blows and breaking free of a variety of “desperate situations.”

Publisher Eastasiasoft (Rainbow Skies) originally released for the Nintendo Switch and PC in June 2018. Since then, Artax Games has continuously improved upon Iro Hero. As such, the shoot ’em up’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One iterations will receive all of the previously released updates. These additions to the base Iro Hero experience include extra animations, four new game modes, increased ship speed, and balanced difficulty levels.

