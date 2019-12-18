Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season One continues with the addition of the Cranked game mode, new Spec Ops content, more Operators, and extra maps for standard multiplayer and Gunfight modes. The latest Season One content is available to download today, December 18, 2019, and it’s free for all players across all platforms. But there’s still much more to come as part of Modern Warfare’s Season One.

Aside from the free content, you’ll also have access to lots of new items to purchase using real-world money or in-game COD Points. Of those new purchasable items is the Nikto Operator bundle, which comes with skins, weapon blueprints, new watch, calling cards, emblems, and other cosmetic items. It will run you 2,400 COD Points or $19.99.

The most notable addition with the latest Season One update is the return of Cranked, a fast-paced game mode that will most definitely keep you on your toes. In Cranked, you have a limited amount of time to get a specific number of kills or else you’ll explode. With each kill, you’re rewarded with faster ADS, reload, and movement speed, but only have 30 seconds to get the next kill. Otherwise, it’s *KABOOM* for you. Cranked was first introduced in Call of Duty: Ghosts and has since become a fan-favorite mode.

There’s also more Spec Ops content for you to enjoy, with Operation Strongbox, Classic Special Ops Disinform, and Classic Special Ops Bomb Squad all being added. And best of all, December 20th will kick off a Double Weapon XP weekend, giving you a chance to level up your weapons while playing the game’s new (or old) content. It will run until December 23rd at 10am PST. Also, make sure you claim your free gift in the “Just For You” section of the store, which will be available at 10am PST on December 18th.

But there’s lots more you can look forward to as part of the game’s latest update. It features the return of beloved maps Shipment and Vacant, added as a throwback from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The Docks Gunfight map will also be getting a Holiday re-skin called Over Winter, full of twinkling lights and festive cheer (what’s more festive than shooting enemies with a light machine gun?).

Here’s everything included in the December 18th update:

Two new multiplayer maps from Call of Duty 4: Vacant and Shipment

Two Gunfight maps: Over Winter (winter version of “Docks”) and Shipment

New Special Ops missions, Classic Special Ops Disinform, and Classic Special Ops Bomb Squad

New multiplayer game mode: Cranked

2019’s Modern Warfare is the most played Call of Duty multiplayer experience this generation, so don’t expect the content to stop coming anytime soon. There’s still lots more in store for Season One and the other planned Seasons, so keep checking back in to see what’s new in Modern Warfare.

[Source: Activision]