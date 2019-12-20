Following a dispute concerning compensation that lasted for just over a year—as far as the public knows—CD Projekt RED has reached an accord with The Witcher creator and author, Andrzej Sapkowski. Both parties signed an agreement today, “further solidifying” the long-running relationship.

IGN reports that specifics regarding what the new deal entails will remain under wraps, due to “non-disclosure provisions.” However, it seems safe to assume more interactive adventures in the world of The Witcher will eventually see the light of day. In announcing the news, CD Projekt RED shared that the latest deal “satisfies and fully clarifies the requirements and expectations of both parties in light of previously concluded agreements.”

With this agreement, CD Projekt is granted “new rights.” Moreover, it reaffirms the studio’s title to the saga’s intellectual property where board games, video games, graphic novels, and merchandise are concerned. In a statement on the matter, the company’s President and Joint CEO Adam Kiciński spoke of the team’s unceasing admiration of Sapkowski, while noting, “I believe today marks a new stage in our continued relationship.”

Earlier this year, the two parties were reported to have been close to a deal that would ensure the author received additional compensation. This news came months after Sapkowski demanded royalties that totaled 60 million PLN ($16 million USD). Long before the 2007 launch of CDPR’s The Witcher, the writer signed an agreement that earned him one upfront sum, as opposed to ongoing royalties. In his complaint for further compensation, Sapkowski alleged the initial deal only granted CDPR rights to The Witcher for one game.

Thus, the future looks bright for Geralt of Rivia and friends, and it’s a big day for The Witcher franchise. Of course, today also marks the premiere of Netflix’s adaption of Sapkowski’s saga of books. In addition, the streaming giant announced a second season several weeks ago.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via IGN]