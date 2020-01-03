Amazon’s best-selling video game products for 2019 is quite the interesting list. The top 10 items, for instance, is primarily comprised of gift cards and Nintendo-related products. As a whole, the top 50 list shared by Amazon is dominated by gift cards, subscription cards, accessories, and Nintendo. The latter counted for 22 of the 50 top-selling game products sold on the online retailer last year. Meanwhile, PlayStation products made up 13 of the best-selling items. Xbox games, gift cards, and accessories added 11 products to the list, with the remaining items being split between PC content and the Sega Genesis Mini.

Of the top five items on the list, only one was an actual game or physical product: Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Sony landed two spots in the top four with the $10 PSN gift card and 12-month PS Plus subscription. Nintendo and Microsoft took the other two spots with a $10 gift card each for them.

The top 10 best-selling game items on Amazon for 2019 are as such:

$10 PlayStation Store gift card $10 Xbox gift card $10 Nintendo eShop gift card 12-month PlayStation Plus membership Super Smash Bros Ultimate Pokémon Sword Switch Pro Controller Xbox Wireless Controller (Black) Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokémon Shield

The PlayStation 4 version of Kingdom Hearts III also makes the top 50, landing on the list at number 24. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order appears, too, with its PS4 version listed at number 31. Marvel’s Spider-Man doesn’t fall too far behind the recent Star Wars release, coming in at 33. Days Gone surfaces five spaces later as 2019’s 38th best-selling gaming product on Amazon.

As far as PlayStation accessories are concerned, the black DualShock 4 was a big seller, easily cracking the top 15. The Magma Red DualShock 4 was the second best-selling PS4 accessory in 2019, followed closely by Midnight Blue. The Gold DualShock 4 also made a dent, securing its place as the 49th top-selling game item on Amazon last year.

[Source: Amazon via GamesIndustry.biz]