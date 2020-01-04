Dragon Quest series creator Yuji Horii has said that the next installment in the series is still a ways off and there are things he’s not able to divulge at the moment. However, he asked fans to continue supporting him in his journey, which kicked off 33 years ago.

In a new year’s card and message published on Twitter (translation via Gematsu), Horii wrote:

Tweet: Happy New Year. In addition to [the new year’s card] below, there are some things I still cannot say, but as for [Dragon Quest] XII, it is still a little while ahead. However, there may be things we can release before that. Please give me your support again this year. Card: Happy New Year. Last year, we released the Dragon Quest movie Dragon Quest: Your Story, as well as the Switch version of Dragon Quest XI. We also released Dragon Quest Walk for smartphones, and announced anime and game adaptations for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. And now, 33 years after the first game, I am extremely happy to be able to challenge new things such as the production of [Dragon Quest] XII. To all the fans who have supported Dragon Quest thus far, as well as the many staff who have sustained it, thank you so much. While I’m not sure how long I’ll be able to keep this up, I want to work as hard as I can for a little while longer. May this year be a wonderful one for everyone. Please give me your support again this year.

[Source: Gematsu]