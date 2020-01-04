PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network Digital-only Games, News, Store Updates, Trophies, Reviews, and More

More Titles Added to EU PS Store’s January Sale Including Spider-Man and The Witcher III GOTY Editions

The European PlayStation Store has updated its mega January sale, which now includes game-of-the-year and deluxe editions of various hit titles like Borderlands 3 and Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you’ve just binged on Netflix’s The Witcher and want to jump into the game then you’ll be pleased to note that The Witcher III: Wild Hunt‘s GOTY edition is also on sale.

The full list is as follows (sign into your country’s store for local prices):

The promotion ends on January 17th.

In addition to the above, you can get a 25 percent discount on PS Plus 12-month subscription until January 13th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]