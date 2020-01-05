Following the release of this decade’s top 50 games and 2019’s highest-rated games overall, Metacritic has published a list of best multiplatform games and exclusives by platform.
Before we get to the list, Metacritic noted that as we near the end of the current-gen console cycle, the website saw only nine titles with a metascore of 90 or higher compared to 17 in 2018. Interestingly, for the first time since 2016, no game scored above 93.
A number of 2019’s top-rated games were actually ports or re-releases. FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ranks at an overall no. 4 but in terms of actual new releases, it was the highest-rated title of 2019.
Without further ado, here’s the list:
PlayStation 4
Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2 (91)
Exclusive of the Year: MLB The Show 19 (86)
Xbox One
Game of the Year: Resident Evil 2 (93)
Exclusive of the Year: Gears 5 (84)
Nintendo Switch
Game of the Year: Divinity Original Sin II – Definitive Edition (93)
Exclusive of the Year: Fire Emblem Three Houses
PC
Game of the Year: Red Dead Redemption 2 (93)
Exclusive of the Year: Disco Elysium (91)
If you’re curious about PS4’s overall top 20, then the list is as follows:
1 Resident Evil 2
2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
3 Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
4 Apex Legends
5 Devil May Cry 5
6 Slay the Spire
7 Frostpunk: Console Edition
8 Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
9 Dragon Quest Builders 2
10 Steins;Gate Elite
11 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
12 Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
13 MLB The Show 19
14 The Outer Worlds
15 VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
16 DiRT Rally 2.0
17 Wargroove
18 F1 2019
19 Sayonara Wild Hearts
20 FAR: Lone Sails
Any surprises for our readers?
[Source: Metacritic via ResetEra]
This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.