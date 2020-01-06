Back in October 2019, the PS4 reached 102 million units sold, making it the second best-selling console of all time, trailing only the PS2 (157 million). Now, the PS4 has surpassed 106 million units sold, continuing its reign as the best-selling console of this generation. 1.15 billion PS4 games have also been sold worldwide across physical retailers and the PS Store, along with 103 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network.

Of those 103 million users, 38.8 million have PlayStation Plus memberships, which gives users special discounts on the PS Store, online access to most games, and two “free” PS4 games each month (January’s games are the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator). And it was revealed that over 5 million PSVR units have been sold since the headset’s debut in 2016, making it the best-selling VR headset of all time. These stats were all revealed by SIE President Jim Ryan during the CES 2020 press conference.

Much of the small gaming portion conference was devoted to PS4 and the company’s commitment to innovate while being “the best place to play.” There were a few tidbits pertaining to the PS5, like the system’s “new” logo, but Ryan assured us that more information about the next-generation console would be coming later this year (which is fairly obvious given the fact that it releases this year). An official PS5 reveal date has not been announced publicly as of yet, but the console is set to launch at the end of 2020 at an unspecified date only defined as “holiday 2020.”

As for the PS4, there are still a couple of swan songs in the works prior to the launch of the PS5. Marvel’s Iron Man VR is scheduled to release on February 28th, Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to launch on March 3rd, The Last of Us Part II comes May 29th, and Ghost of Tsushima has an unannounced summer 2020 release window.