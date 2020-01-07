After launching as an episodic game in January 2013, Kentucky Route Zero is finally finishing what it started and coming to consoles. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Editon, which will be a collection of all five episodes, launches on January 28th, 2020. Its been a rather long seven-year journey, but it seems it will finally be coming to a close. If you’ve been playing the first four episodes on PC, the final episode will also be launching on the same date. You can see the trailer for both the final episode and the TV Edition as a whole below. If you’re worried, it doesn’t contain any spoilers for the rest of the season.

The first episode for Kentucky Route Zero launched exactly seven years ago on January 7th, 2013. While there was only a four-month wait between the first two episodes, episode 3 took almost a full year to make. Then the time between episodes 3 and 4 was nearly two years, with episode 4 launching in 2016. Now players can finally finish up the adventure. The series has you playing as a truck driver who finds themself lost in the backroads of Kentucky. As he explores he comes across various mysteries and unexplainable occurrences, and you’ll need to make decisions about how to advance. We got a chance to check the game out at PSX 2017 and you can read our thoughts on it.

Kentucky Route Zero is developed by Cardboard Computer and published by Annapurna Interactive. The TV Edition was originally announced in 2017 with the intention of being released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. However, the TV Edition received multiple delays before this new release date, along with the final episode. Thankfully, it seems like this time we’ll finally get to see what’s at the end of this route, and console players can finally experience a long talked about PC adventure.