Kentucky Route Zero PS5 Trophy List Foreshadows Official Announcement

Kentucky Route Zero took about seven years to release in full. And it has taken just a bit longer for the acclaimed narrative-heavy adventure to come to the PlayStation 5. A Kentucky Route Zero PS5 trophy list has gone live ahead of an official announcement, foreshadowing its inevitable release.

A Kentucky Route Zero PS5 upgrade is imminent

The list went up on trophy tracking sites PSNProfiles and Exophase and mirrors the 25 trophies found in the PS4 version (meaning both of which are a relatively easy Platinum). Developer Cardboard Computer and Annapurna Interactive haven’t announced this version, so it’s unclear (but very likely given Annapurna’s history) if it will be a free upgrade. Given how a few recent games have been revealed through trophy lists and have gotten imminent release dates, like Somerville and High on Life, it’s possible that this upgrade will come out very soon.

Kentucky Route Zero’s first and second episodes came out on PC in January and May of 2013, respectively. Cardboard Computer didn’t quite hit a regular cadence with the following episodes, as the next two were released in May 2014 and July 2016, respectively. The complete version came out with the fifth and final act in January 2020, which is also when it leapt off the PC and made its way to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

And despite the inconsistent release schedule, Kentucky Route Zero was received extremely well for its surreal storytelling and strong writing, earning an average score of 89.