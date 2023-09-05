Stray Movie Announced by Annapurna

Annapurna is known for its films and video games, and now it is trying to fuse the two and move into the video game movie space. Annapurna Interactive has announced a Stray movie, which will be based on BlueTwelve Studio’s successful cat game that first launched in 2022.

The film adaptation of Stray doesn’t have any director attached to it, nor is there any sort of release window. And while details are generally light, Annapurna also noted that it is planning to adapt even more games from its library. Annapurna Interactive has published a whole host of well-received titles like Outer Wilds, Neon White, Donut County, What Remains of Edith Finch, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Kentucky Route Zero, and The Pathless, just to name a few.

This Stray movie will be part of Annapurna Animation, which is “ramping up” its creative team and upcoming features. Nick Bruno and Julie Zackary are jumping on board and both worked together on Nimona, a 2023 Netflix film that was revived by Annapurna Pictures. Bruno, in addition to directing Nimona, is known for directing Spies in Disguise. Zackary, Nimona’s producer, has worked on digital effects in movies such as Tron: Legacy, The Polar Express, and Zathura: A Space Adventure and will be head of animation production at Annapurna Animation.

Annapurna Animation also announced Foo, the next project from Ice Age and Robots director Chris Wedge. Bruno is even directing an untitled original feature film and “actively developing several new original ideas.”