Somerville PS4 Port Pops Up Online

First it was Scorn, then it was High on Life, and now it seems like Somerville is joining that list of former Xbox console exclusives coming to PlayStation. A Somerville PS4 port was spotted online, implying an imminent release.

The Somerville PS4 trophy list has made its way online

As noted by PlayStation Game Size, trophies for Somerville were uploaded to trophy and achievement-tracking website Exophase. This shows that it has 11 trophies but no Platinum. According to an achievement guide, all 11 can be achieved in one playthrough with some additional chapter hopping through chapter select.

Only a PS4 version was listed, but like High on Life, it is likely to make its way to PS5 as well. Somerville came out on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X|S, so the PS5 version will likely bubble up soon.

Somerville initially launched on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in November 2022 to tepid reviews, averaging a 70 on OpenCritic. Critics praised its atmosphere but damned it for its shoddy technical performance and simplistic gameplay. It has been around eight months since its first release, so it’s possible the PlayStation ports won’t suffer from as many bugs.

Somerville is also the first game from Jumpship, which was co-founded by Dino Patti, the co-founder of the Limbo and Inside studio Playdead. Patti was executive producer on both titles, which explains Somerville’s parallels to the two games.