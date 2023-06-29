Scorn PS5 Port Confirmed With Release Date Window

As was previously teased, a Scorn PS5 version is in the works. Developer Ebb Software confirmed the port’s existence and put out a short trailer for it.

Ebb only noted that this horror title is releasing sometime in the fall. No price was given, but Scorn was $39.99 when it launched on PC and Xbox Series X|S in October 2022 (it also launched on Game Pass).

The team also revealed that it will run at 4K at 60 frames per second. According to Digital Foundry, the Xbox Series X version ran 60 frames per second at 1440p, but was upscaled to 4K using FSR 2.0, AMD’s temporal upscaling tech. The PS5 version will also support the DualSense’s haptic feedback and other “features” that weren’t directly specified.

There’s even going to be a physical deluxe edition for both consoles that comes with the game, a steelbook, its soundtrack, and a digital artbook. No price was given for this edition, either, but pre-orders are going up “soon.”

This PS5 reveal seemed likely, as the Scorn Twitter account tweeted out cryptic clues that all pointed to the PlayStation face buttons. The studio had previously noted that it was a console exclusive on Xbox because the extra funding and support would make Scorn a better game.

Scorn, as was recently announced, was played by 2 million players when it released in 2022. It was a failed Kickstarter game from 2014 that was successfully funded in a second Kickstarter in 2017. The abstract horror game was met with lukewarm reviews when it launched on the other platforms, garnering an average score of 69 on OpenCritic. Many praised its H.R. Giger-inspired visuals and unique presentation, but it was widely panned for its vague puzzles, frustrating combat, and infrequent checkpoints. However, an early patch “updated checkpoint positions,” so it’s possible that they’re a little more lenient now.