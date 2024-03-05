Sker Ritual Release Date on PS5 Confirmed for Horror Shooter

A Sker Ritual release date has been confirmed for the cooperative survival shooter as it looks set to end its Early Access time on PC.

Wales Interactive’s Sker Ritual will leave Early Access and head to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 18, 2024. A PS4 and Xbox One release is planned for a later date.

Sker Ritual is an intense round-based zombie survival FPS, play solo or co-op. Shoot your way through relentless waves of vicious horrors with high-octane objectives, upgrading steampunk weapons, collecting Celtic God powers, and surviving the onslaught of the Quiet Ones.

”The Quiet Ones are back in this round-based survival FPS and spin-off to the award-winning British horror game, Maid of Sker. Face hordes of new and familiar enemies, supercharged elites with unique supernatural powers, upgradeable steam-punk weapons, interchangeable spine-chilling masks, and mysterious story objectives from the writing talent behind Maid of Sker, Battlefield 1, and Total War: Rome II.”

The game has been in Early Access on Steam since late 2022, and the reception for the spinoff of the single-player horror game Maid of Sker has been pretty positive so far.

The game is based on the evil ending from Maid of Sker, which was released in 2020.