Scorn PS5 Port Hinted at in Mysterious Tweets

Scorn was one of the stranger and more eye-catching horror games that came to Xbox Series X|S and PC in October 2022. And while it was an Xbox console exclusive, it seems as though a Scorn PS5 port is in the works.

A Scorn PS5 version is likely being teased

In shadows cast and darkness deep,

A shape emerges from secrets to keep.



Three edges meet, they intertwine,

Within their grasp, sorrow does entwine. — Scorn (@scorn_game) June 25, 2023

These teases have come through a series of tweets on the game’s official Twitter account. The first one is a riddle that is a bit confusing, but has more context when coupled with the tweets from the following days.

The second tweet is an audio one that plays Morse code. According to many in the replies, it translates to “circle.”

I am a variable, mysterious, and unknown, I leave my mark, a treasure shown.



The 24th of my kind, my power multiplies, a target, a letter of only two lines. — Scorn (@scorn_game) June 27, 2023

The most recent riddle is the most straightforward and points to the letter “X,” as it is the answer to all four parts: treasures are usually marked in fiction with the letter “X,” “X” is the 24th letter of the alphabet, it is used as a multiplication symbol and target, and it is a letter with only two lines.

Given the context of the two following tweets, the first tweet is probably referring to a triangle, especially given the “three edges meet” part. And when put together, the three form three of the PlayStation buttons. Another tweet referring to a square will probably drop around 8 a.m. PT on June 28, if the cycle continues. It’s possible that it is pointing to something else, but an imminent PS5 announcement seems likely.

Developer Ebb Software previously commented on its Xbox console exclusivity. The team revealed through a post on Steam that it had partnered with Microsoft and that the exposure, marketing, and resources afforded to it by that partnership would make Scorn a better game.

“The authenticity of the game and being able to develop it as we conceptualized it is the highest priority,” reads the post. “Before deciding to partner with Microsoft we made sure that they will not have any influence over the game’s concept and development process. They were more than cooperative in that regard. The only thing they were interested in was exclusivity rights. Once all that was agreed upon it was a no-brainer decision when you look at all the benefits Scorn will get from this partnership, from additional resources to much bigger exposure (marketing). It will certainly help us make Scorn a better, polished game in the end.”

Scorn, a failed Kickstarter game from 2014 that was successfully funded in a second Kickstarter in 2017, was met with lukewarm reviews when it launched on the other platforms, garnering an average score of 69 on OpenCritic. Many praised its H.R. Giger-inspired visuals and unique presentation, but it was widely panned for its vague puzzles, frustrating combat, and infrequent checkpoints. However, an early patch “updated checkpoint positions,” so it’s possible that they’re a little more lenient now.