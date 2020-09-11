Celebrated indie publisher Annapurna Interactive is teaming with iam8bit for a special collection of games on PlayStation 4. The collection in question is the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition, featuring eight titles from the publisher: Donut County, Gorogoa, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Telling Lies, Wattam, and What Remains of Edith Finch. Preorders are already live for the box set, which costs $199.99. Those interested in grabbing one may want to act fast, since iam8bit only plans to produce 2,000 versions of the set.

Iam8bit announced the news recently in the following Twitter post:

Celebrate Annapurna Interactive’s groundbreaking catalogue with the Limited Edition PS4 Folio Box Set. This ultra premium set features eight wildly diverse titles, including the first physical PS4 releases of Telling Lies and Gorogoa. Pre-order now!https://t.co/lYWWHdVvKq pic.twitter.com/VKjVtvbnkp — iam8bit (@iam8bit) September 10, 2020

According to the product listing on iam8bit’s official website, the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition will launch with all of the following contents:

Ultra Premium, Custom-Designed Folio Package

8 Annapurna Games, Including the First Physical PS4 Release of Telling Lies and Gorogoa

Exclusive Foreword from Annapurna Interactive Founder, Nathan Gary

Exclusive Statements from Each Game’s Creative Visionaries

Region Free – Worldwide Compatibility

A subsequent post from the iam8bit account notes the box set will begin shipping just in time for this holiday season. Yet another tweet answers what seems to have been a popular fan question, concerning separate boxed releases on PS4 for Telling Lies and Gorogoa. Simply put, separate physical versions for these two aren’t presently in the works. Iam8bit added, “we’re always assessing demand and working with partners to determine what’s best. For now, the box set is your best bet to add these games to your collection!”

Check the image gallery below for a sense of what the packaging will entail in terms of design:

