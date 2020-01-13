Rumors concerning what’s allegedly dubbed Assassin’s Creed: Ragnarok are nearly a year old now. Interestingly, the most recent round of leaks reportedly represent nothing short of “educated guesses.” In fact, if one reliable source is to be believed, the next Assassin’s Creed game’s subtitle is not even “Ragnarok.”

According to Niko Partners Senior Analyst, Daniel Ahmad, “all of the new AC leaks so far have been incorrect.” Ahmad noted as much in a ResetEra post, additionally claiming the game will not bear the long speculated “Ragnarok” subtitle. Apparently, though, some of the reported bits of information are based in fact. For instance, the new game will indeed feature “improved combat.” But, generally speaking, the latest leaks are largely inaccurate.

In another section of the ResetEra thread, Ahmad explained that recent speculation stems from the original Kotaku report, which centered on a game codenamed Assassin’s Creed: Kingdom. As such, some of the newer leaks are true or “not far off from the truth.” Still, Ahmad concluded, much of what’s been making the rounds over the last several days essentially boils down to “a bunch of educated guesses.”

Basically, we should all very patiently await concrete details from Ubisoft itself. After all, leaks and rumors tend to materialize out of thin air on quite a number of occasions. So when might Ubisoft finally lift the veil on the next chapter of Assassin’s Creed? At present, it is anyone’s guess. Yet, the publisher’s practices over the last few years suggest something official will surface by the time E3 rolls around in June.

[Source: ResetEra via Dualshockers]