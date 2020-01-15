Nioh 2‘s $80 Special Edition is finally available to preorder on Amazon. The online retailer opened preorders yesterday for the pricier version, which will launch the same day as the base game. Considering the extras packed within, it seems like a good deal for fans of the Team Ninja series.

The Special Edition for Nioh 2 will include a copy of the game, a steelbook case, Season Pass, and the Art of Nioh 2 book. Get a glimpse of the contents in the image below, courtesy of Nioh 2’s Amazon listing.

The upcoming sequel will offer a vastly different experience compared to its predecessor. For one, Nioh 2 will allow players to create their own character. The addition of yokai powers will also mix up the gameplay mechanics previously established by 2017’s Nioh.

Last fall, Team Ninja hosted an open beta for Nioh 2, allowing fans to try out an incomplete build of the game. It seemed to have worked wonders for the developer. Following the beta’s completion, Team Ninja openly addressed the feedback it received during the beta period. In doing so, the studio unveiled how it intends to tackle bug fixes and player grievances. Throughout the remainder of the game’s development, the studio will work to better balance the experience, adjust Dark Realm penalties, and refine gameplay and level design.

Nioh 2 is due out on the PlayStation 4 in just a couple of months on March 14th. In addition to the Special Edition, a Digital Deluxe Edition is also available to preorder on PSN for $79.99.

[Source: Amazon via Game Idealist]

