Russian myths aren’t commonly explored in games (outside of everyone’s favorite creepy grandma witch with the bird-legged house, Baba Yaga). However, Black Book is seeking to change that. Set in a creepy medieval world with a young sorceress battling the forces of evil, Black Book looks to use this folklore and combine it with the current trend of turning card games into RPG made popular by successes like Slay the Spire. It is set to release on PlayStation 4, along with PC and other consoles, some time in 2020.

Black Book has you playing as Vasilisa, a young woman who was supposed to become a witch—supposed to, before she decides to turn against her destiny to spend time with the man she loves. However, when that man dies, she once again picks up her teachings and begins a quest to find the Black Book, which should allow her to bring back her lost lover. Of course, finding the Black Book isn’t easy, as it requires her to battle demons and travels through demonic realms. It will be up to the player to assist Vasilisa on her quest and make sure she makes it out alive. You can check out the trailer for the game below.

You do battle with the demonic forces by making use of cards. These cards will represent Vasilisa’s abilities. Along the way she can summon demons to help her, although if you don’t order the demons around enough they’ll get bored and fight Vasilisa instead. You can also solve riddles to learn more lore about the world and its inhabitants. Thankfully, an in-game glossary will assist those who may not be knowledgeable in Russian folklore, so you’ll still be able to keep up with the game and all of its inhabitants.

Black Book is being developed by Morteshka, who also put out 2D adventure game The Mooseman back in 2017.