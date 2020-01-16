Just under three months from its original release date, Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten a substantial delay to later this year. Cyberpunk 2077 will now release on September 17, 2020. Originally scheduled to launch on April 16, news of the delay comes by way of developer CD Projekt RED’s official Twitter.

This delay will allow the development team “more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing.” The studio’s statement in full reads:

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date to September 17, 2020. We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive—full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing the launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect. Expect more regular update on progress as we get closer to the new release date. We’re really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support!

This news comes shortly after learning that two of 2020’s biggest games—Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers—have also been delayed to April 10, 2020, and September 4, 2020, respectively. We now have a bit more time to breathe in the first half of 2020.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is the next game from renowned Polish developer CD Projekt RED, best known for its work on the Witcher series. The team’s upcoming RPG has garnered much hype from the video game community, as one of 2020’s most anticipated games. And after our E3 2019 preview of it, it’s easy to see why. Plus, who doesn’t want to play alongside Johnny Silverhand, played by the man himself, Keanu Reeves?

You can still preorder Cyberpunk 2077 from Amazon, though it will now ship a few months later than initially anticipated.

[Source: Twitter]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.